Comparing QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) & Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of QBE Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QBE Insurance Group and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QBE Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Root -32.40% -73.62% -11.83%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QBE Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) -37.42 Root $455.00 million 2.07 -$147.40 million ($10.23) -6.30

This table compares QBE Insurance Group and Root’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

QBE Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Root. QBE Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Root, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QBE Insurance Group and Root, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QBE Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Root 0 5 4 0 2.44

Root has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential downside of 66.03%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than QBE Insurance Group.

Summary

Root beats QBE Insurance Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions. The company also manages Lloyd's syndicates, as well as provides investment management services. QBE Insurance Group Limited was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. Root, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

