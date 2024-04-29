Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Price Target at C$9.88

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20.10. In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. Insiders sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$9.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.39.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

