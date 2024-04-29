Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) versus Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Head-To-Head Survey

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp 18.67% 3.90% 0.95% Provident Bancorp 14.09% 6.34% 0.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Cullman Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cullman Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp $21.17 million 3.53 $3.95 million $0.54 19.04 Provident Bancorp $97.36 million 1.61 $10.95 million $0.84 10.57

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullman Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullman Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities. In addition, it offers debit and credit card services; online banking, automated clearing house, and merchant services; and mobile banking, bill pay, and ATM services. Cullman Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

About Provident Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.