CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. On average, analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CCCS opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $277,783.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,177.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $176,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $277,783.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,177.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,706,755 shares of company stock worth $681,785,331 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.