Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Earns Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.22.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $78.73 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 637.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

