Contrasting InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) and Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV)

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) and Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Accelera Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -4.38% -10.53% -5.69% Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $688.09 million 0.77 -$40.67 million ($0.25) -15.64 Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares InnovAge and Accelera Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Accelera Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InnovAge and Accelera Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 2 0 0 2.00 Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

InnovAge presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.24%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Summary

InnovAge beats Accelera Innovations on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Accelera Innovations

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

