Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.22. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 150.43%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Further Reading

