Jeffrey Dossett Sells 1,208 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $153,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,732 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $457,617.84.

On Friday, March 15th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $365,160.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,858 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $491,192.38.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $30,114.07.

Impinj Stock Up 0.8 %

PI stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $142.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The company had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

