Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky Sells 24,500 Shares

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$130,340.00.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE ATH opened at C$5.23 on Friday. Athabasca Oil Co. has a one year low of C$2.54 and a one year high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.4798903 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.67.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

