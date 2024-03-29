Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $579,180.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $138.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day moving average is $112.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $525,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 28.1% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

