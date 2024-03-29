Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells $118,293.83 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $118,293.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,142,272.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Howard Fu sold 4,458 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $329,446.20.

On Monday, January 22nd, Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $79,563.14.

On Monday, January 8th, Howard Fu sold 1,140 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $75,126.00.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $82.17 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

