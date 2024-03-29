Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Gregory Baszucki Sells 13,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $489,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,760,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,389,096.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.66. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

