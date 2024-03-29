AMI Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $727,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $69.06.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
