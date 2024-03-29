AMI Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $727,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $69.06.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.