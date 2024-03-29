Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $441.93 and last traded at $442.92. Approximately 12,621,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 44,615,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.32.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.66.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
