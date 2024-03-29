Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $441.93 and last traded at $442.92. Approximately 12,621,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 44,615,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.32.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

