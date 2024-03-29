Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells 6,705 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $637,310.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE:KEX opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.79.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

