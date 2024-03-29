Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SDY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 318,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,234. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.03.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

