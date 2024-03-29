Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 99,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,795,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 178.2% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 338.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

