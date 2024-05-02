Cannell & Co. Sells 120,830 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120,830 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

IFF stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

