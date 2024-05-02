Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,839 shares of company stock valued at $77,788,745 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

NFLX stock opened at $555.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.85 and a one year high of $639.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $603.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.53. The company has a market capitalization of $239.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

