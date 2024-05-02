Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 125 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.75 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.26 and a 200-day moving average of $202.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

