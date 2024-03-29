Values Added Financial LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Values Added Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

