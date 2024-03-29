BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. BitcoinBR has a total market capitalization of $5,301.54 and $10.37 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinBR token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded up 72.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinBR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinBR%5FInfo)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/MP3Vyuh5xf)[Medium](https://bitcoinbr.medium.com/)”

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinBR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.