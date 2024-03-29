holoride 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $159,461.84 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and $159,461.84 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.34 or 0.05061431 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00076914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00018499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004617 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,162,714 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01681508 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $146,246.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.