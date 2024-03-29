Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

