Williams Financial LLC Has $6.20 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Williams Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 678,324 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,403,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,138,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,775,000 after acquiring an additional 242,136 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO remained flat at $50.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,698. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

