Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 167.7% in March

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,400 shares, an increase of 167.7% from the February 29th total of 284,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.76 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

