LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

LG Display Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LPL opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. LG Display has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 39.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 31.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

