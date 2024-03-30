Head-To-Head Comparison: Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) vs. Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Endonovo Therapeutics and Masimo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Masimo 0 5 2 0 2.29

Masimo has a consensus target price of $134.29, suggesting a potential downside of 8.56%. Given Masimo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Masimo is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

86.0% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Masimo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Masimo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 7.37 -$18.48 million N/A N/A Masimo $2.05 billion 3.79 $81.50 million $1.51 97.25

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -1,717.21% N/A -408.63% Masimo 3.98% 13.77% 5.98%

Volatility and Risk

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -1.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Masimo beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry. It also provides brain function and hemodynamic monitoring solutions; patient position and activity tracking, and neuromodulation technology solutions; and Masimo Hospital Automation platform, including hospital automation solutions, including Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, SafetyNet, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridg; and nasal high-flow ventilation, neuromodulation therapeutics, and telehealth solutions. In addition, the company provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, long-term care facilities, physician offices, veterinarians, and consumers; and home wellness products through e-commerce internet sites, such as masimopersonalhealth.com, amazon.com, and shopify.com. Masimo Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

