Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Franklin Street Properties Trading Up 0.4 %
FSP stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.82. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
