Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

FSP stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.82. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,668,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42,890 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,248,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,955,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 78,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 567,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,047 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

