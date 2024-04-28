Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.7% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.57 on Friday, reaching $561.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,332,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The company has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

