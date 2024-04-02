European Assets Trust PLC (EAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.48 on April 30th

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON EAT opened at GBX 87 ($1.09) on Tuesday. European Assets Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 73 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 95.70 ($1.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of £313.26 million, a P/E ratio of 974.42 and a beta of 1.04.

In other European Assets Trust news, insider Kevin Troup bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £8,700 ($10,921.42). 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of European Assets Trust from GBX 1,086 ($13.63) to GBX 1,437 ($18.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

