Mondi plc (MONDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.9708 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.
Mondi Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.
About Mondi
