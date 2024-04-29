Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,365,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,165,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 805,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,776. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.