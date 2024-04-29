iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,099 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $22,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,589,000 after purchasing an additional 126,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.93. 2,421,659 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

