Redwood Trust (RWT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/18/2024 – Redwood Trust had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2024 – Redwood Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.
- 4/10/2024 – Redwood Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.75 to $7.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2024 – Redwood Trust had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2024 – Redwood Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Redwood Trust Price Performance
RWT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 225,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $751.30 million, a P/E ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.48. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.
Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Redwood Trust
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- onsemi: The Rebound is ON for This Chip Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.