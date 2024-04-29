iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,322 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,332 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 875,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,304,000 after purchasing an additional 715,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,154,000.

DGRO stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

