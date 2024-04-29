Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 312 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.0% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $578.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $573.60 and a 200-day moving average of $530.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.