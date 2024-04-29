Choreo LLC Sells 17,267 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,267 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $21,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after buying an additional 63,053 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,630,000 after acquiring an additional 986,683 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 326,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,308. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

