SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 74.56.

NYSE SN opened at 72.13 on Thursday. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of 25.84 and a 1 year high of 73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion and a PE ratio of 53.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of 62.78 and a 200 day moving average of 53.82.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

