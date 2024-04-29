Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,171 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $415.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.