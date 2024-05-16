LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Up 16.6% in April

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

LFVN stock remained flat at $7.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $90.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.80.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

LifeVantage Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in LifeVantage by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

