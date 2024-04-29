McAdam LLC Sells 607 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McAdam LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,811. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.41 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

