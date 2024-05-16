PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ASX:ATM) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ASX:ATM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile
