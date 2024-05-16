Short Interest in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Grows By 11.7%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ASO opened at $55.40 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

