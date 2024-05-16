Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.766-1.800 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.550-4.850 EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $109.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.72. Boot Barn has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.55.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

