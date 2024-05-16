Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton Sells 50,000 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

NYSE:OSG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 140,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.39. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,431,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

