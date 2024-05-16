Liquidia’s (LQDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LQDA

Liquidia Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 336,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,011. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 207.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In related news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $121,888.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,999 shares of company stock worth $1,100,444 over the last three months. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 610.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.