Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc Buys 1,100,000 Shares of Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPEGet Free Report) insider Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc purchased 1,100,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$83,600.00 ($53,935.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.

