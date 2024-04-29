Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc Buys 1,100,000 Shares of Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc purchased 1,100,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$83,600.00 ($53,935.48).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
