iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Position Increased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,304,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,291 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,309. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $115.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.60.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

