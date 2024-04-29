Choreo LLC Has $18.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Choreo LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $18,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $428,520,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $166,970,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,202,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,455,000 after buying an additional 937,404 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

